Who's Playing

Colorado State @ UNLV

Current Records: Colorado State 9-9; UNLV 12-4

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams lost both of their matches to the UNLV Rebels last season on scores of 74-88 and 51-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Rams and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Colorado State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 85-74 to the Air Force Falcons. The losing side was boosted by forward Patrick Cartier, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between UNLV and the Boise State Broncos on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with UNLV falling 84-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Luis Rodriguez had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Colorado State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Rams are now 9-9 while the Rebels sit at 12-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colorado State enters the matchup with only 10.2 turnovers per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. But UNLV comes into the game boasting the second most takeaways per game in college basketball at 20.1. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNLV have won seven out of their last 13 games against Colorado State.