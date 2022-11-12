Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ UNLV

Current Records: Incarnate Word 0-1; UNLV 1-0

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will take on the UNLV Rebels at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.

Incarnate Word came up short against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Monday, falling 65-57.

Meanwhile, UNLV beat the Southern Jaguars 66-56 on Monday.

Incarnate Word is now 0-1 while UNLV sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals are stumbling into the contest with the 40th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67 on average. The Rebels have only been able to knock down 31.30% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.