How to watch UNLV vs. New Mexico: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
New Mexico @ UNLV
Current Records: New Mexico 15-4; UNLV 10-9
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the UNLV Rebels at 6 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV will be strutting in after a victory while New Mexico will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 40 turnovers -- the Colorado State Rams prevailed over the Lobos 105-72 on Wednesday. A silver lining for New Mexico was the play of G Zane Martin, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, UNLV had enough points to win and then some against the San Jose State Spartans on Wednesday, taking their game 98-87. UNLV relied on the efforts of G Marvin Coleman, who had 17 points and eight assists, and G Amauri Hardy, who had 16 points and eight assists.
The Lobos ended up a good deal behind the Rebels when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 74-58. Can the Lobos avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
UNLV and New Mexico both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 22, 2019 - UNLV 74 vs. New Mexico 58
- Jan 08, 2019 - UNLV 80 vs. New Mexico 69
- Feb 25, 2018 - New Mexico 91 vs. UNLV 90
- Jan 17, 2018 - New Mexico 85 vs. UNLV 81
- Feb 01, 2017 - New Mexico 80 vs. UNLV 77
- Jan 10, 2017 - UNLV 71 vs. New Mexico 66
- Feb 02, 2016 - New Mexico 87 vs. UNLV 83
- Jan 12, 2016 - UNLV 86 vs. New Mexico 74
