How to watch UNLV vs. New Mexico: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New Mexico @ UNLV

Current Records: New Mexico 15-4; UNLV 10-9

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the UNLV Rebels at 6 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV will be strutting in after a victory while New Mexico will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 40 turnovers -- the Colorado State Rams prevailed over the Lobos 105-72 on Wednesday. A silver lining for New Mexico was the play of G Zane Martin, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, UNLV had enough points to win and then some against the San Jose State Spartans on Wednesday, taking their game 98-87. UNLV relied on the efforts of G Marvin Coleman, who had 17 points and eight assists, and G Amauri Hardy, who had 16 points and eight assists.

The Lobos ended up a good deal behind the Rebels when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 74-58. Can the Lobos avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UNLV and New Mexico both have four wins in their last eight games.