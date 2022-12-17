Who's Playing

San Francisco @ UNLV

Current Records: San Francisco 8-3; UNLV 10-0

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will stay at home another game and welcome the San Francisco Dons at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Rebels proved too difficult a challenge. UNLV had just enough and edged out Washington State 74-70. Having forecasted a close victory for UNLV, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their guard Keshon Gilbert, who had 25 points in addition to five boards.

Speaking of close games: San Francisco was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 67-64 to the New Mexico Lobos.

UNLV's win lifted them to 10-0 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 8-3. We'll see if the Rebels can repeat their recent success or if the Dons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Francisco won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.