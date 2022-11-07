Who's Playing

Southern @ UNLV

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars and the UNLV Rebels will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET November 7th at Thomas & Mack Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Jaguars were on the positive side of .500 (17-14) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. UNLV is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 18-14.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Southern was third best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 10.5 on average. But UNLV ranked 17th in college basketball in steals given up per game, closing the year allowing only 5.1 on average (top 5%). Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada



Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.