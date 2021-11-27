Who's Playing

No. 2 UCLA @ UNLV

Current Records: UCLA 5-1; UNLV 4-2

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the #2 UCLA Bruins at 5 p.m. ET. The Rebels will be strutting in after a win while UCLA will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNLV has more to be thankful for after their game against the Whittier Poets on Wednesday. UNLV steamrolled past Whittier 101-45 at home.

As for UCLA, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 83-63 punch to the gut against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Tuesday. One thing holding the Bruins back was the mediocre play of guard Jules Bernard, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

When the teams previously met two seasons ago, the Rebels lost to UCLA on the road by a decisive 71-54 margin. Maybe UNLV will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA have won both of the games they've played against UNLV in the last seven years.