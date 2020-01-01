How to watch UNLV vs. Utah State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah State @ UNLV

Current Records: Utah State 13-2; UNLV 6-8

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah State Aggies at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 39 turnovers -- UNLV prevailed over the Eastern Michigan Eagles 64-49 on Saturday. F Cheikh Mbacke Diong (15 points) and G Bryce Hamilton (13 points) were the top scorers for UNLV.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Utah State against Eastern Oregon on Saturday as the squad secured a 129-61 win. That looming 68-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Utah State yet.

UNLV isn't expected to pull this one out (Utah State is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Rebels against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Rebels ended up a good deal behind the Aggies when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 82-65. Maybe the Rebels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $24.71

Odds

The Aggies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Utah State have won four out of their last six games against UNLV.