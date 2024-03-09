Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Arizona 24-6, USC 13-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona Wildcats and the USC Trojans are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Galen Center. Arizona is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

Arizona put the finishing touches on their 14th blowout victory of the season on Thursday. They blew past the Bruins 88-65.

Arizona got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was KJ Lewis out in front who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. Lewis didn't help Arizona's cause all that much against Oregon on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Love, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, USC's game on Thursday was all tied up 32-32 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Sun Devils by a score of 81-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for USC.

USC can attribute much of their success to Boogie Ellis, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 3 assists. Kobe Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with two blocks.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-6 record this season. As for the Trojans, their victory bumped their record up to 13-17.

As for their game on Saturday, Arizona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Arizona strolled past USC in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 82-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arizona is a big 8-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against USC.