Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Brown 1-3, USC 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $4.44

What to Know

The USC Trojans will be playing at home against the Brown Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Galen Center. USC might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored USC last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Anteaters. USC found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their defeat, USC saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Harrison Hornery, who scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for USC was Oziyah Sellers' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Brown had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their match at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 92-51 victory over the Anchormen. With that win, Brown brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

With the Trojans' loss and the Anteaters' victory, both teams now sport identical 2-1 records.

As for their next game, USC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: USC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

USC is a big 17.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.