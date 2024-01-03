Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ USC Trojans

Current Records: California 4-9, USC 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

California has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Galen Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Golden Bears had to settle for a 71-69 loss against the Sun Devils. The loss hurts even more since California was up 43-27 with 16:16 left in the second.

Despite the loss, California had strong showings from Jaylon Tyson, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds and six steals, and Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Tyson grabbed three or more steals.

Meanwhile, the matchup between USC and Oregon State on Saturday hardly resembled the 61-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Trojans took a hard 86-70 fall against the Beavers. USC has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

USC's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Boogie Ellis, who scored 20 points, and Bronny James who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points James has scored all season.

The Golden Bears' loss dropped their record down to 4-9. As for the Trojans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

California was pulverized by USC 97-60 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Thankfully for California, Drew Peterson (who scored 30 points along with seven rebounds and six assists) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

USC is a big 8.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

USC has won all of the games they've played against California in the last 6 years.