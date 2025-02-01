Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Michigan State 18-2, USC 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the USC Trojans and the Michigan State Spartans are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Galen Center. The Trojans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Last Monday, USC couldn't handle UCLA and fell 82-76.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rashaun Agee, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Another player making a difference was Saint Thomas, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan State came tearing into Tuesday's contest with 12 straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put the hurt on the Golden Gophers with a sharp 73-51 win. The Spartans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Carson Cooper, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds. Cooper had some trouble finding his footing against Rutgers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Jase Richardson, who had six points along with eight assists.

USC's loss dropped their record down to 12-8. As for Michigan State, their victory was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 18-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

USC came up short against Michigan State when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 72-62. Will USC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.