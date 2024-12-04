Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Oregon 8-0, USC 5-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Oregon is preparing for their first Big Ten matchup of the season on Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the USC Trojans at 10:30 p.m. ET at Galen Center. The Ducks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Oregon will face USC after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 165.5 points. Oregon skirted by Alabama 83-81 thanks to a clutch shot from Nate Bittle with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but the Ducks were the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keeshawn Barthelemy, who went 7 for 11 en route to 22 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Barthelemy a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Bittle, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC couldn't handle New Mexico on Saturday and fell 83-73. The Trojans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Oregon's win bumped their record up to 8-0. As for USC, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Oregon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for USC, though, as they've been averaging only 29.5. Given Oregon's sizable advantage in that area, USC will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played USC.

Odds

Oregon is a solid 5.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against USC.