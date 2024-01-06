Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Stanford 7-6, USC 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the USC Trojans and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Galen Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Trojans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Bears, taking the game 82-74.

USC's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Boogie Ellis, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Those seven assists set a new season-high mark for him. Kobe Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal rang in the new year with a 59-53 win over the Bruins on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Stanford.

Among those leading the charge was Kanaan Carlyle, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

The victory got the Trojans back to even at 7-7. As for the Cardinal, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

USC was able to grind out a solid victory over Stanford in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 85-75. Will USC repeat their success, or does Stanford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

USC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.