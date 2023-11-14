Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ USC Trojans

Current Records: UC Irvine 1-1, USC 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters will head out on the road to face off against the USC Trojans at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Galen Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Anteaters strolled past the Aggies with points to spare, taking the game 91-74.

Meanwhile, USC was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 85-59 victory over the Roadrunners at home. With USC ahead 47-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

USC's win on Thursday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Isaiah Collier, who earned 19 points along with 4 steals. Oziyah Sellers was another key contributor, earning 16 points.

The win got the Anteaters back to even at 1-1. As for the Trojans, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

UC Irvine is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

UC Irvine came up short against USC in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, falling 66-61. Can UC Irvine avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

USC is a big 13-point favorite against UC Irvine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

USC has won both of the games they've played against UC Irvine in the last 3 years.