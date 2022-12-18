Who's Playing

No. 19 Auburn @ USC

Current Records: Auburn 9-1; USC 8-3

What to Know

The #19 Auburn Tigers will take on the USC Trojans at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Galen Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Auburn was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgia State Panthers this past Wednesday, winning 72-64. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was forward Jaylin Williams, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, USC bagged an 88-78 victory over the Long Beach State Beach this past Wednesday. The Trojans can attribute much of their success to guard Reese Dixon-Waters, who had 20 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Auburn is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Auburn is now 9-1 while USC sits at 8-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers enter the matchup with 7.9 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. The Trojans are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.