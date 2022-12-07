Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ USC

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 4-4; USC 6-3

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans' road trip will continue as they head to Galen Center at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the USC Trojans. USC should still be feeling good after a win, while the Titans will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cal State Fullerton came up short against the Seattle Redhawks last week, falling 69-62.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Trojans proved too difficult a challenge. USC escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. Among those leading the charge for them was guard Kobe Johnson, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds and five steals.

Cal State Fullerton is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cal State Fullerton is now 4-4 while the Trojans sit at 6-3. USC is 4-1 after wins this year, and the Titans are 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Trojans are a big 14-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.