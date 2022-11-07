Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ USC

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the USC Trojans are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Galen Center. Florida Gulf Coast was on the positive side of .500 (22-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC went 26-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 68-66 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the first round.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

USC have won both of the games they've played against Florida Gulf Coast in the last eight years.