Who's Playing
Florida Gulf Coast @ USC
What to Know
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the USC Trojans are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Galen Center. Florida Gulf Coast was on the positive side of .500 (22-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC went 26-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 68-66 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the first round.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
Series History
USC have won both of the games they've played against Florida Gulf Coast in the last eight years.
- Nov 16, 2021 - USC 78 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 61
- Dec 29, 2019 - USC 71 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 58