How to watch USF vs. Wichita State: TV, times, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

No. 9 Wichita State is 2-0 in American Athletic Conference play in its first season as a member program, and will put its unbeaten league record on the line Sunday as it welcomes USF into Wichita. The Shockers are 12-2 on the season and enter Sunday's tilt as a heavy favorite to keep their four-game win streak alive.

USF, meanwhile, enters Sunday's game on a three-game skid -- including a 40-point blowout loss to SMU -- looking to add a tally in the win column after its 0-3 mark in league play thus far.

Viewing information

When : Sunday, 4:00 pm ET



: Sunday, 4:00 pm ET Where : Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas



: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV : CBS Sports Network



: CBS Sports Network Streaming: Web player



