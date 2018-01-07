How to watch USF vs. Wichita State: TV, times, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

Shockers welcome USF into Wichita as a heavy double digit favorite as they look to keep their unbeaten AAC record alive

No. 9 Wichita State is 2-0 in American Athletic Conference play in its first season as a member program, and will put its unbeaten league record on the line Sunday as it welcomes USF into Wichita. The Shockers are 12-2 on the season and enter Sunday's tilt as a heavy favorite to keep their four-game win streak alive.

USF, meanwhile, enters Sunday's game on a three-game skid -- including a 40-point blowout loss to SMU -- looking to add a tally in the win column after its 0-3 mark in league play thus far.

Viewing information

  • When: Sunday, 4:00 pm ET  
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Streaming: Web player

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Wichita State -29.5
  • Prediction: No matter how good I think Wichita State is (I think they're really, really good), I'm not comfortable picking any team to win by more than 30 points. Take USF to keep it within the margin. Pick: USF +29.5
