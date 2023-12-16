Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Air Force 7-3, UT Arlington 5-4

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks will take on the Air Force Falcons in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Dickies Arena. UT Arlington is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact UT Arlington proved last Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 74-37 victory over the Trailblazers. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory UT Arlington has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Air Force unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 73-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Air Force didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Ethan Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Beau Becker, who scored 17 points.

The Mavericks now have a winning record of 5-4. As for the Falcons, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-3.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given UT Arlington's sizeable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UT Arlington in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread this season.

UT Arlington is a slight 1-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

