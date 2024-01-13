Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Seattle 10-6, UT Arlington 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Seattle Redhawks and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at College Park Center. Seattle might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

Seattle unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Vaqueros. Seattle didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 83-69. The victory was just what UT Arlington needed coming off of a 92-73 loss in their prior matchup.

The Redhawks' loss dropped their record down to 10-6. As for the Mavericks, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-9.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Seattle's way against UT Arlington when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as Seattle made off with a 80-56 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Seattle has won both of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last year.