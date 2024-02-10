Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: SF Austin 14-9, UT Arlington 11-12

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the SF Austin Lumberjacks and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at College Park Center. SF Austin will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though UT-Rio Grande Valley scored an imposing 84 points on Thursday, SF Austin still came out on top. The Lumberjacks walked away with a 92-84 win over the Vaqueros.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 64-63 to the Lancers.

The Lumberjacks' victory bumped their record up to 14-9. As for the Mavericks, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SF Austin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.

Odds

UT Arlington is a 3.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UT Arlington.