Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Tarleton State 17-7, UT Arlington 12-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UT Arlington is 0-3 against the Texans since December of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UT Arlington ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 71-63 victory over the Lumberjacks. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as UT Arlington did.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State entered their tilt with the Redhawks with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Texans walked away with an 82-77 victory over the Redhawks on Saturday. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.

The win got the Mavericks back to even at 12-12. As for the Texans, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season.

UT Arlington couldn't quite finish off the Texans in their previous matchup back in January and fell 78-76. Will UT Arlington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Tarleton State has won all of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last 2 years.