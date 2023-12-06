Who's Playing

UNT Dallas Trailblazers @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: UNT Dallas 0-0, UT Arlington 4-4

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks will be playing at home against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at College Park Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Mavericks couldn't handle the Antelopes and fell 76-69. UT Arlington has struggled against Grand Canyon recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.8% worse than the opposition, a fact UNT Dallas found out the hard way back in November. They were completely outmatched by the Texans on the road and fell 93-52. UNT Dallas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mavericks bumped their record down to 4-4 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Trailblazers, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNT Dallas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.