UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-11, UT Arlington 8-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at College Park Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Mavericks were able to grind out a solid win over the Redhawks, taking the game 80-75. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Arlington.

Even though UT-Rio Grande Valley has not done well against Utah Valley recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vaqueros walked away with a 76-68 victory over the Wolverines. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.2% better than the opposition, as UT-Rio Grande Valley's was.

The Mavericks pushed their record up to 8-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Vaqueros, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: UT Arlington have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for UT-Rio Grande Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given UT Arlington's sizeable advantage in that area, UT-Rio Grande Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 64-58 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does UT Arlington have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.