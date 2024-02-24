Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Utah Tech 10-16, UT Arlington 14-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at College Park Center. Utah Tech is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Trailblazers were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 85 points on Thursday, UT Arlington still came out on top. The Mavericks walked away with a 90-85 win over the Thunderbirds. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Arlington.

The Trailblazers' defeat dropped their record down to 10-16. As for the Mavericks, they now have a winning record of 14-13.

Utah Tech will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11-point underdog. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Utah Tech might still be hurting after the devastating 87-66 loss they got from the Mavericks in their previous matchup on February 3rd. Can Utah Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UT Arlington is a big 11-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Arlington has won both of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last year.