Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Utah Valley 8-7, UT Arlington 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

UT Arlington has been on the road for six straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center. UT Arlington is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, the Mavericks suffered a bruising 92-73 defeat at the hands of the Lumberjacks.

Even though Utah Valley has not done well against Southern Utah recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Wolverines took down the Thunderbirds 80-62. The win made it back-to-back wins for Utah Valley.

The Mavericks bumped their record down to 6-9 with that loss, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Wolverines, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: UT Arlington have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 4.3 threes per game. Given UT Arlington's sizeable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington might still be hurting after the devastating 78-59 loss they got from Utah Valley when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will UT Arlington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UT Arlington is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won both of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last year.