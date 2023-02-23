Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Southern Utah 18-9; UT Arlington 10-17

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. UT Arlington and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at College Park Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 victory.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah netted an 81-71 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers last week.

UT Arlington is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

UT Arlington is now 10-17 while Southern Utah sits at 18-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Thunderbirds' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a 5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.