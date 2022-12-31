Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 9-5; UT Arlington 5-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be on the road. Stephen F. Austin and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at College Park Center. The Lumberjacks will be strutting in after a win while UT Arlington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Stephen F. Austin proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin walked away with a 75-68 victory.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington came up short against the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday, falling 70-63.

Stephen F. Austin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Lumberjacks' win brought them up to 9-5 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 5-9. Stephen F. Austin is 4-4 after wins this season, and UT Arlington is 4-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.