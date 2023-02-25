Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Utah Tech 12-16; UT Arlington 10-18

What to Know

Get ready for a WAC battle as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at College Park Center. Utah Tech will be strutting in after a victory while UT Arlington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Mavericks came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, falling 86-76.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers were able to grind out a solid win over the UTRGV Vaqueros on Thursday, winning 88-81.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UT Arlington is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 13 home games.

UT Arlington is now 10-18 while Utah Tech sits at 12-16. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Trailblazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.