Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Utah Tech 12-16; UT Arlington 10-18

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers' road trip will continue as they head to College Park Center at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the UT Arlington Mavericks. Utah Tech should still be feeling good after a victory, while UT Arlington will be looking to right the ship.

The Trailblazers netted an 88-81 win over the UTRGV Vaqueros on Thursday.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, falling 86-76.

Utah Tech's win brought them up to 12-16 while UT Arlington's defeat pulled them down to 10-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah Tech has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Mavericks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.