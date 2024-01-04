Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-8, UT Martin 9-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Illinois and UT Martin are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Skyhawk Arena. Eastern Illinois is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Friday, the Panthers came up short against the Cougars and fell 67-58.

Meanwhile, UT Martin had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with an 81-73 win over the Golden Eagles.

The Panthers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season. As for the Skyhawks, their win bumped their record up to 9-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Illinois skirted past UT Martin 77-75 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UT Martin is a big 9.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Martin and Eastern Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.