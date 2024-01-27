Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Lindenwood 7-13, UT Martin 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee

Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. UT Martin will be strutting in after a win while Lindenwood will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, the Skyhawks were fully in charge, breezing past the Redhawks 84-58 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-22.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 80-66 to the Trojans. Lindenwood found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Skyhawks' win bumped their record up to 11-9. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given UT Martin's sizeable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Martin came up short against Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 80-75. Will UT Martin have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UT Martin and Lindenwood both have 1 win in their last 2 games.