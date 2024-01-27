Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Lindenwood 7-13, UT Martin 11-9

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. UT Martin will be strutting in after a win while Lindenwood will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, the Skyhawks were fully in charge, breezing past the Redhawks 84-58 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-22.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 80-66 to the Trojans. Lindenwood found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Skyhawks' win bumped their record up to 11-9. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given UT Martin's sizeable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Martin came up short against Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 80-75. Will UT Martin have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UT Martin and Lindenwood both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

  • Feb 04, 2023 - Lindenwood 80 vs. UT Martin 75
  • Jan 26, 2023 - UT Martin 66 vs. Lindenwood 59