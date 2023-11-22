Who's Playing

Northern Alabama Lions @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Northern Alabama 3-1, UT Martin 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

What to Know

The Northern Alabama Lions will head out on the road to face off against the UT Martin Skyhawks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Skyhawk Arena. Northern Alabama might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Lions narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Gamecocks 61-59. The win was just what Northern Alabama needed coming off of a 81-54 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks came up short against the Panthers on Sunday and fell 78-66.

The Lions pushed their record up to 3-1 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Skyhawks, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.