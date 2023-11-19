Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Prairie View 2-2, UT Martin 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UT Martin Skyhawks at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Baptist Health Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wildcats, taking the game 79-74.

We saw a pretty high 166-over/under line set for UT Martin's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 80-74 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UT Martin.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 2-2 and the Skyhawks to 3-1.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Prairie View have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been even better at 47 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Prairie View and UT Martin were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but Prairie View came up empty-handed after a 80-79 loss. Can Prairie View avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Martin won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.