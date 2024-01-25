Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: SE Missouri State 7-12, UT Martin 10-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 25th at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. SE Missouri State is hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

After a 93-78 finish the last time they played, SE Missouri State and SIUE decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Redhawks came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 52-47 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Skyhawks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 84-66 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

UT Martin struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Redhawks' win bumped their record up to 7-12. As for the Skyhawks, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-9 record this season.

SE Missouri State will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: SE Missouri State is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

SE Missouri State suffered a grim 80-60 defeat to UT Martin when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Can SE Missouri State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UT Martin is a big 10.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

UT Martin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.