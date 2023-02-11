Who's Playing

Little Rock @ UT Martin

Current Records: Little Rock 8-18; UT Martin 15-11

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. UT Martin and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skyhawk Arena. Little Rock will be strutting in after a win while the Skyhawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

UT Martin was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 77-75 to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Speaking of close games: the Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock had just enough and edged out the Eagles 72-68.

UT Martin is now 15-11 while the Trojans sit at 8-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Skyhawks enter the matchup with 80.8 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Little Rock is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Little Rock won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.