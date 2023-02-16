Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ UT Martin

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 17-10; UT Martin 16-11

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Skyhawk Arena. The Skyhawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while SIU-Edwardsville will be looking to regain their footing.

UT Martin took their contest against the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday by a conclusive 84-61 score.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Illinois Panthers when they played this past Saturday, losing 84-73. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for SIU-Edwardsville to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the game.

UT Martin's win brought them up to 16-11 while the Cougars' defeat pulled them down to 17-10. The Skyhawks are 8-7 after wins this season, and SIU-Edwardsville is 4-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UT Martin have won nine out of their last 15 games against SIU-Edwardsville.