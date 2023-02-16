Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ UT Martin
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 17-10; UT Martin 16-11
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Skyhawk Arena. The Skyhawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while SIU-Edwardsville will be looking to regain their footing.
UT Martin took their contest against the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday by a conclusive 84-61 score.
Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Illinois Panthers when they played this past Saturday, losing 84-73. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for SIU-Edwardsville to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the game.
UT Martin's win brought them up to 16-11 while the Cougars' defeat pulled them down to 17-10. The Skyhawks are 8-7 after wins this season, and SIU-Edwardsville is 4-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UT Martin have won nine out of their last 15 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Feb 02, 2023 - SIU-Edwardsville 89 vs. UT Martin 75
- Feb 10, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 71 vs. UT Martin 63
- Jan 24, 2022 - UT Martin 76 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. UT Martin 53
- Jan 30, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. UT Martin 60
- Feb 27, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 90 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - UT Martin 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 76
- Feb 16, 2019 - UT Martin 73 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Jan 26, 2019 - UT Martin 85 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 15, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 70 vs. UT Martin 69
- Jan 20, 2018 - UT Martin 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - UT Martin 80 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 73
- Jan 21, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - UT Martin 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 51
- Feb 06, 2016 - UT Martin 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 62