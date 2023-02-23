Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ UT Martin

Current Records: Tennessee State 17-12; UT Martin 18-11

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Skyhawk Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UT Martin and Tennessee State will really light up the scoreboard Thursday.

The Skyhawks netted a 100-91 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State didn't have too much trouble with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at home on Saturday as they won 100-85.

UT Martin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped UT Martin to 18-11 and the Tigers to 17-12. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Skyhawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UT Martin have won six out of their last ten games against Tennessee State.