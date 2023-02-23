Who's Playing
Tennessee State @ UT Martin
Current Records: Tennessee State 17-12; UT Martin 18-11
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Skyhawk Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UT Martin and Tennessee State will really light up the scoreboard Thursday.
The Skyhawks netted a 100-91 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Tennessee State didn't have too much trouble with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at home on Saturday as they won 100-85.
UT Martin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped UT Martin to 18-11 and the Tigers to 17-12. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Skyhawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UT Martin have won six out of their last ten games against Tennessee State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - UT Martin 77 vs. Tennessee State 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Tennessee State 69 vs. UT Martin 61
- Jan 06, 2022 - UT Martin 94 vs. Tennessee State 78
- Jan 07, 2021 - Tennessee State 74 vs. UT Martin 62
- Jan 09, 2020 - UT Martin 87 vs. Tennessee State 74
- Mar 02, 2019 - UT Martin 91 vs. Tennessee State 86
- Jan 31, 2019 - Tennessee State 68 vs. UT Martin 67
- Dec 28, 2017 - UT Martin 63 vs. Tennessee State 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - Tennessee State 76 vs. UT Martin 65
- Feb 25, 2016 - UT Martin 72 vs. Tennessee State 56