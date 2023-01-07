Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ UT Martin
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 5-11; UT Martin 10-6
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks lost both of their matches to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles last season on scores of 70-76 and 75-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Skyhawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Tennessee Tech at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Skyhawk Arena. UT Martin is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
UT Martin didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 87-82 victory.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech took their game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday by a conclusive 70-49 score.
The wins brought UT Martin up to 10-6 and the Golden Eagles to 5-11. The Skyhawks are 5-4 after wins this year, Tennessee Tech 1-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UT Martin have won five out of their last nine games against Tennessee Tech.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 88 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 15, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. UT Martin 70
- Feb 06, 2021 - UT Martin 66 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. UT Martin 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - UT Martin 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 62
- Feb 09, 2019 - UT Martin 77 vs. Tennessee Tech 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. UT Martin 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. Tennessee Tech 46
- Jan 13, 2016 - UT Martin 96 vs. Tennessee Tech 90