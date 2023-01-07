Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ UT Martin

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 5-11; UT Martin 10-6

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks lost both of their matches to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles last season on scores of 70-76 and 75-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Skyhawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Tennessee Tech at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Skyhawk Arena. UT Martin is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

UT Martin didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 87-82 victory.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech took their game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday by a conclusive 70-49 score.

The wins brought UT Martin up to 10-6 and the Golden Eagles to 5-11. The Skyhawks are 5-4 after wins this year, Tennessee Tech 1-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Series History

UT Martin have won five out of their last nine games against Tennessee Tech.