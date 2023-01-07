Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ UT Martin
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 5-11; UT Martin 10-6
What to Know
Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Skyhawk Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Tennessee Tech took their contest against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday by a conclusive 70-49 score.
Meanwhile, UT Martin didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 87-82 win.
The Golden Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The wins brought Tennessee Tech up to 5-11 and UT Martin to 10-6. Tennessee Tech is 1-3 after wins this season, the Skyhawks 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Skyhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UT Martin have won five out of their last nine games against Tennessee Tech.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 88 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 15, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. UT Martin 70
- Feb 06, 2021 - UT Martin 66 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. UT Martin 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - UT Martin 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 62
- Feb 09, 2019 - UT Martin 77 vs. Tennessee Tech 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. UT Martin 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. Tennessee Tech 46
- Jan 13, 2016 - UT Martin 96 vs. Tennessee Tech 90