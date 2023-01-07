Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ UT Martin

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 5-11; UT Martin 10-6

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Skyhawk Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Tennessee Tech took their contest against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday by a conclusive 70-49 score.

Meanwhile, UT Martin didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 87-82 win.

The Golden Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Tennessee Tech up to 5-11 and UT Martin to 10-6. Tennessee Tech is 1-3 after wins this season, the Skyhawks 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Skyhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Martin have won five out of their last nine games against Tennessee Tech.