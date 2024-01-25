Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Cal Baptist 11-7, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cal Baptist has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cal Baptist Lancers and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. UT-Rio Grande Valley took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Cal Baptist, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Lancers beat the Thunderbirds 83-76.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Texans. UT-Rio Grande Valley has not had much luck with Tarleton State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Lancers pushed their record up to 11-7 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Vaqueros, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

Cal Baptist strolled past UT-Rio Grande Valley when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 88-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.