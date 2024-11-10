Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-2, UT-Rio Grande Valley 0-2

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

The Champ. Christ. Tigers will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Tigers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

Champ. Christ. is headed into Sunday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their tenth straight game dating back to last season on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: Champ. Christ. lost to Arkansas Pine Bluff, and Champ. Christ. lost bad. The score wound up at 99-57. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-29.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Champ. Christ. struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Arkansas Pine Bluff posted 20.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 16th straight loss dating back to last season. They took a 99-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Creighton. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (two). Another player making a difference was DK Thorn, who had 17 points plus three steals.

Champ. Christ.'s defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for UT-Rio Grande Valley, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-2.