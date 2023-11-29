Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Grand Canyon 4-1, UT-Rio Grande Valley 2-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Grand Canyon might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Antelopes didn't have too much trouble with the Bison at home as they won 86-71.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact UT-Rio Grande Valley found out the hard way on Saturday. They lost to the Red Wolves on the road by a decisive 75-58 margin. UT-Rio Grande Valley has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Antelopes' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.33 points. As for the Vaqueros, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Grand Canyon and UT-Rio Grande Valley were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February, but Grand Canyon came up empty-handed after a 77-76 defeat. Can Grand Canyon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.