Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Incarnate Word 4-7, UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The game is expected to be a close one, with UT-Rio Grande Valley going off at just a three-point favorite.

Two weeks ago, the Vaqueros came up short against the Cougars and fell 78-68. That's two games in a row now that UT-Rio Grande Valley has lost by exactly ten points.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They skirted by the Flames 67-66 last Thursday on a last-minute layup from Alex Anderson with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. The win was just what Incarnate Word needed coming off of a 80-57 loss in their prior match.

Incarnate Word can attribute much of their success to Josiah Hammons, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Anderson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

The Vaqueros have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season. As for the Cardinals, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-7.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a 3-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vaqueros as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

