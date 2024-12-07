Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Lamar 3-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Lamar Cardinals and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.9 points per game this season.

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lamar beat TX A&M-CC 65-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley hadn't done well against SF Austin recently (they were 0-6 in their previous six matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. UT-Rio Grande Valley skirted past SF Austin 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Vaqueros have posted since December 30, 2023.

Lamar's victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for UT-Rio Grande Valley, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lamar hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Lamar came up short against UT-Rio Grande Valley in their previous meeting back in March of 2022, falling 67-63. Can Lamar avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Lamar.