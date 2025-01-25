Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: McNeese 14-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 12-7

UT-Rio Grande Valley is on a five-game streak of home wins, while McNeese is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Cowboys are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Vaqueros in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

UT-Rio Grande Valley will roll into the contest after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 57 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against Incarnate Word on Monday. UT-Rio Grande Valley walked away with an 85-78 win over Incarnate Word.

Even though they won, UT-Rio Grande Valley struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, everything went McNeese's way against SF Austin on Monday as McNeese made off with a 79-59 victory. The Cowboys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-7. As for McNeese, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT-Rio Grande Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like McNeese struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UT-Rio Grande Valley and McNeese pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, McNeese is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

McNeese is a big 10-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

UT-Rio Grande Valley won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.