Nicholls Colonels @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Nicholls 11-9, UT-Rio Grande Valley 12-8

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Nicholls Colonels and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Colonels are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Nicholls is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 151, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to TX A&M-CC 61-57. That's two games in a row now that the Colonels have lost by exactly four points.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley suffered their biggest defeat since December 7, 2024 on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: UT-Rio Grande Valley lost to McNeese, and UT-Rio Grande Valley lost bad. The score wound up at 93-63.

This is the second loss in a row for Nicholls and nudges their season record down to 11-9. As for UT-Rio Grande Valley, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nicholls has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Nicholls beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 111-106 in their previous matchup back in November of 2017. Will Nicholls repeat their success, or does UT-Rio Grande Valley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Nicholls won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.