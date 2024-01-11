Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Seattle 10-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Seattle Redhawks and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Seattle's defense has only allowed 63.6 points per game this season, so UT-Rio Grande Valley's offense will have their work cut out for UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Last Saturday, the Redhawks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Lancers 48-46. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Seattle has scored all year.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley fought the good fight in their overtime match against Abilene Chr. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 91-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Redhawks have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

Going forward, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Seattle's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs UT-Rio Grande Valley over their last seven matchups.

Seattle skirted past UT-Rio Grande Valley 66-64 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Seattle have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a big 7.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.