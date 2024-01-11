Who's Playing
Seattle Redhawks @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
Current Records: Seattle 10-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 4-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Seattle Redhawks and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Seattle's defense has only allowed 63.6 points per game this season, so UT-Rio Grande Valley's offense will have their work cut out for UT-Rio Grande Valley.
Last Saturday, the Redhawks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Lancers 48-46. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Seattle has scored all year.
Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley fought the good fight in their overtime match against Abilene Chr. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 91-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
The Redhawks have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.
Going forward, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Seattle's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs UT-Rio Grande Valley over their last seven matchups.
Seattle skirted past UT-Rio Grande Valley 66-64 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Seattle have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Seattle is a big 7.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
Series History
Seattle has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Seattle 66 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 64
- Feb 16, 2022 - Seattle 102 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 62
- Feb 10, 2022 - Seattle 67 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 79 vs. Seattle 72
- Jan 16, 2020 - Seattle 91 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 74
- Feb 14, 2019 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 59 vs. Seattle 44
- Jan 19, 2019 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 67 vs. Seattle 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - Seattle 77 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 60
- Feb 15, 2018 - Seattle 85 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 68
- Jan 20, 2018 - Seattle 79 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 76