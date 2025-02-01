Who's Playing
TX A&M-CC Islanders @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
Current Records: TX A&M-CC 14-8, UT-Rio Grande Valley 12-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the TX A&M-CC Islanders are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78 points per game this season.
The experts predicted UT-Rio Grande Valley would be headed in after a win, but Nicholls made sure that didn't happen. UT-Rio Grande Valley took an 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of Nicholls on Monday. The Vaqueros have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC was just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 74-73 to McNeese. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Islanders in their matchups with the Cowboys: they've now lost three in a row.
UT-Rio Grande Valley's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for TX A&M-CC, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-8.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: UT-Rio Grande Valley has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. It's a different story for TX A&M-CC, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given UT-Rio Grande Valley's sizable advantage in that area, TX A&M-CC will need to find a way to close that gap.
UT-Rio Grande Valley came up short against TX A&M-CC in their previous meeting on January 11th, falling 79-74. Will UT-Rio Grande Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
TX A&M-CC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.
- Jan 11, 2025 - TX A&M-CC 79 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 74
- Dec 15, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 86 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 76
- Dec 06, 2023 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 76 vs. TX A&M-CC 74
- Nov 30, 2022 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 89 vs. TX A&M-CC 82
- Nov 17, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 97 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 75
- Dec 08, 2021 - TX A&M-CC 75 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 69
- Dec 01, 2021 - TX A&M-CC 83 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 77
- Dec 10, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 68 vs. TX A&M-CC 64
- Dec 02, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 62 vs. TX A&M-CC 59
- Nov 30, 2019 - TX A&M-CC 55 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 52