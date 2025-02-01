Who's Playing

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 14-8, UT-Rio Grande Valley 12-9

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the TX A&M-CC Islanders are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78 points per game this season.

The experts predicted UT-Rio Grande Valley would be headed in after a win, but Nicholls made sure that didn't happen. UT-Rio Grande Valley took an 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of Nicholls on Monday. The Vaqueros have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC was just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 74-73 to McNeese. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Islanders in their matchups with the Cowboys: they've now lost three in a row.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for TX A&M-CC, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: UT-Rio Grande Valley has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. It's a different story for TX A&M-CC, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given UT-Rio Grande Valley's sizable advantage in that area, TX A&M-CC will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT-Rio Grande Valley came up short against TX A&M-CC in their previous meeting on January 11th, falling 79-74. Will UT-Rio Grande Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.