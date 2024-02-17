Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: UT Arlington 12-13, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-18

What to Know

UT Arlington has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored UT Arlington last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Texans by a score of 80-78. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT Arlington in their matchups with the Texans: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 87-79 to the Wildcats. That's two games in a row now that UT-Rio Grande Valley has lost by exactly eight points.

The Mavericks now have a losing record at 12-13. As for the Vaqueros, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-18 record this season.

Looking forward, UT Arlington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on UT-Rio Grande Valley against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-13 ATS record can't hold a candle to UT Arlington's 16-7.

UT Arlington strolled past the Vaqueros in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 91-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Arlington since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UT Arlington is a big 8.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.